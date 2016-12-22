City student paper tips Julian Huppert to regain Cambridge

Writing for Varsity, the Cambridge student paper, Matt Green surveys the current political scene.
He concludes:
What does that mean for Cambridge? Current trends suggest a profound problem for incumbent Daniel Zeichner. The boundary review favours the Liberal Democrats locally and combined with the lack of leadership provided by Labour over the EU – arguably Cambridge’s most salient issue – Zeichner faces an uphill struggle to maintain his seat. On current trends, it is likely that Huppert will win over liberal Cambridge at the next election.
