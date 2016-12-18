The Liberal Democrat revival in the West Country

On Thursday the Liberal Democrats recorded large swings to win council by-elections in three West Country.
This is immensely encouraging, all the more so in view of what was reported to Lord Bonkers by one of his agents last year:
"At Bridgwater and Newton Abbot, Liberal clubs lie in ruins. Bright with buddleias and rosebay willowherb, they are the haunt of feral cats and truant children. Statues of Jo Grimond have been toppled in Redruth and Combe Martin. They threw stones at me in Chewton Mendip and Langton Herring."
No comments:
Post a Comment