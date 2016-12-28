The strange disappearance of David Cameron

From a post on the London Review of Books blog by Inigo Thomas:
What a career. Cameron was elected to Parliament in 2001, became leader of the opposition in 2005, prime minister in 2010, won re-election in 2015, and then after 23 June gave up to go back to pheasant shooting in Gloucestershire – no post at Harvard’s Kennedy School for him.
The rise to the top was swift, but what other British political leader has so swiftly vanished?
1 comment:
Bonar Law? - on second thoughts, he doesn't count as he was already invisible as PM.
