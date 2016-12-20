David Tredinnick wants new cancer funding spent on homeopathy

It is a great tragedy that a tiny number of people, whom I regard at best as foolish and at worst as wicked, are trying to erase the tiny sum of money—£500 million—spent on homeopathy in the health service.So said David Tredinnick, Conservative MP for Bosworth, in the Commons earlier this month.
The debate was on cancer strategy, and Tredinnick ended by asking if he could meet the minister (David Mowat) to discuss the £200m of new funding that has been announced for cancer services.
Alarmingly, the only conclusion you can draw is that he wants to see some of it spent on homeopathy.
But then Mr Tredinnick has a history of indulging outré beliefs.
The good news, judging by the answer he received from another health minister, is that the government does not share them.
