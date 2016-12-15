Clegg: Britain must compromise with EU to maintain our security

Nick Clegg launched his latest Brexit Challenge paper today. This one looks at the need for justice and home affairs cooperation between Britain and the EU.
The Independent quotes him speaking at the launch:
“Our connections with Europe have strengthened our police and criminal justice systems substantially over recent years. Cross-border crime and terrorism will still need to be tackled after Brexit. We cannot let political dogma get in the way of public safety.
“The Government needs to think about what compromises they are prepared to make in return for an unprecedented deal that allows us to, at the very least, maintain the successful security measures we have in place now.”You can read the full paper on the Liberal Democrats website.
