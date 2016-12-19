Hope for the Black Boy pub, Leicester

Good news in the Leicester Mercury: it seems the former Black Boy pub in the city may yet be saved.
The paper's report says:
Planning officers at Leicester City Council have ... thrown a spanner in the works of the developers by refusing to allow the 1920s pub in Albion Street to be knocked down.It's not clear whether this means a recommendation has been made to the council's planning committee or already been accepted by it.
And any refusal of planning permission for demolition and redevelopment can be appealed against.
Still, it's good to see the council standing up for the city's heritage beyond the mayor's prestige projects.
I photographed and blogged about the Black Boy in May. The photo above was taken at dusk the other evening.
