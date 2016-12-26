Six of the Best 654

James O'Brien reviews the raft of books on that referendum.
"The sad thing ... is that ... all of these things Marr wants are going to be made harder thanks to Brexit." Jon Worth takes apart an Andrew Marr article on Brexit,
Terence McCoy meets two American making money out of fake news: "He ... published the story and made $120 off 10 minutes of work. It was, he says, a revelation: 'You have to trick people into reading the news.'"
"Although the technical effects in the 1951 Carol are hardly up to the standard of the of 1984 and 2009 colour films, fifty-one-year-old Sim humanizes the miser so effectively that even modern viewers are warmed by the miser's redemption as he embraces Victorian family values and becomes "Uncle" Scrooge to a physically rehabilitated Tiny Tim in the closing credits." Philip Allingham surveys the many cinematic adaptations of A Christmas Carol.
Thelma Schoonmaker talks to Den of Geek about Michael Powell and editing Martin Scorsese’s new film Silence.
George Kitching takes us on a walk to the top of England’s two highest peaks, Sca Fell and Scafell Pike, meeting a homicidal jester, the world’s greatest liar and a notorious whisky smuggler on the way.
No comments:
Post a Comment