Leicester to Uppingham bus survives for another year

In November I blogged about the threat to the 747 bus from Leicester to Uppingham.
Yesterday came news that Leicestershire and Rutland County Councils have stepped in to save it.
The Leicester Mercury reports:
A bus service has been saved thanks to an emergency subsidy of £60,000.
Leicestershire and Rutland County Councils have agreed to spend £60,000 to ensure the Leicester-Uppingham 747 bus service operates for another year.
Bus firm Centrebus has said it would discontinue the service on January 8 because it was not cost effective.
However the councils' subsidies will now extend it to January 2018.But, as the Mercury makes clear, the councils have made no commitment to support the service after that.
I used the service today. Uppingham was misty and mysterious.
