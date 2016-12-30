The funniest thing on radio this Christmas

There are too many right-on political lectures and even Count Arthur Strong was a disappointment this year.
A shining exception to this was the first programme in the new series of John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, which had a Christmas theme.
I particularly liked the turkeys explaining why they had voted for Christmas in the referendum.
They were attracted by the promise of a "lovely big dinner" for everyone:
And are you aware of how the Christmas campaign are planning to provide this meal?
No, they haven't said, but then why should they? They're not elected yet.
Once we turkeys have given them a mandate to deliver Christmas, there will be plenty of time to decide what to have for lunch.You can listen to the programme on the BBC iPlayer for the next month.
There the blurb says:
John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme was described by The Radio Times as "the best sketch show in years, on television or radio", and by The Daily Telegraph as "funny enough to make even the surliest cat laugh".
Already the winner of a BBC Audio Drama Award and a Radio Academy Silver Award, John was named the 2016 Radio Broadcaster of the Year by the Broadcasting Press Guild for his work on Souvenir Programme.
