Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Duchess of Sutherland at Leicester station


After I had photographed the Duchess of Sutherland passing through Market Harborough, I caught the train to Leicester.

When I arrived she was still there.

The other trains and low sun presented a new challenge, but I am glad I met the old girl again.





