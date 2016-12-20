Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Duchess of Sutherland at Leicester station
After I had photographed the Duchess of Sutherland passing through Market Harborough, I caught the train to Leicester.
When I arrived she was still there.
The other trains and low sun presented a new challenge, but I am glad I met the old girl again.
