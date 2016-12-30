Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, December 30, 2016
Ralph Bancroft and Simon Titley
Ever since I bought a scanner I have been searchng the house for old photographs.
This one is rather sad. I would guess it was taken a dozen or so years ago at a Liberator gathering in Putney.
That is me looking rather pleased with myself under the hanging basket.
Next to me are Ralph Bancroft and then Simon Titley, both of whom have died in the last couple of years.
The moral is to treasure your friends, because you don't know how long you will have them.
That's not a bad resolution for any new year.
