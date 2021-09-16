Thursday, September 16, 2021

Blogging may be light...

I'm having problems with my internet connection at home.

This is no bad thing, in that it encourages me to go to bed when I get back from caring for my mum, but it does mean blogging is likely to be light for a few days.

In the mean time, you can always find me on Twitter and Instagram.

