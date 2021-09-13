The Joy of Six 1026

Clio Chang argues that the past decade has seen all that was most fun about the internet destroyed by an increasingly unsustainable media ecosystem built for the wealthy.
Why are boys more likely than girls to be deemed to have special educational needs? James Redburn investigates.
In 1973 W.H. Auden was interviewed on Parkinson and David J. Collard has the transcript: "I was walking across a field at school with a friend of mine who later turned into a painter called Robert Medley, and he said 'Do you ever write poetry?' and I said 'No, I've never thought of it' and he said 'Why don’t you?' and at that moment I knew that was what I was going to do."
Emily Knight reviews a new biography of Joseph Wright of Derby, the "painter of light".
Roger French fails to reach Britain's most westerly bus stop.
