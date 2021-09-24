The ghost train of West London

Many years ago, wandering the streets of West Kensington, I came across what had clearly been an important public building.
The next time I stayed with my Liberator friend Stewart Rayment, who had books on such things, I discovered that it had been the headquarters of the Post Office Savings Bank.
So important was this building, it had its own railway service - an unadvertised working from Clapham Junction to Kensington Olympia and back.
Jago Hazzard tells its story in this video. You can support his videos throufj his Patreon page.
An earlier video posted on this blog shows that the service could be steam hauled as late as 1967.
