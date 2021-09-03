The Joy of Six 1024

"As in many other countries, most of the research funding in Norway comes from the government. Thereby, the government funds all stages of research production, but must then pay again to access the research results." Martin Hagve explores the strange economics of academic publishing.
Emma John exposes cricket administrators' regular claims that the game faces ruin and the uses they make of them.
Callum Marius reports moves to reopen York Road tube station to serve the King's Cross Central development.
Jade King traces the development of the artist Graham Sutherland.
"As great as it is to be able to choose whatever you want on Amazon, sometimes what you really want is to have no choice at all." Mark O'Connell makes the case for bad bookshops.
