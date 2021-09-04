London's Lost Railways: West Drayton to Uxbridge Vine Street

Hacking his way through darkest Middlesex, Geoff Marshall finds this line has been largely lost to housing development.
Uxbridge Vine Street is particularly not there anymore, but longstanding readers will have seen it before.
Though it had closed to passengers five years before, in 1967 the station was used as a location by the Gideon's Way episode How to Retire Without Really Working.
Below you can see a still from this programme and there are more photos of Uxbridge Vine Street on Disused Stations.
No comments:
Post a Comment