Repairing the Pinnacles of St Mary the Virgin, Shrewsbury

Completed in 1220, St Mary the Virgin’s Church is a grand Norman build that sits at the heart of Shrewsbury town centre. It boasts an incredible ornate nave roof, grand pinnacles and one of the finest stained-glass collections in the country.A portion of the £1,345,049 Culture Recovery Fund grant awarded to Churches Conservation Trust was allocated to St Mary the Virgin’s Church. The grant was used to stabilise the chapel pinnacles and reroof the vestry.
