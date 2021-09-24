Friday, September 24, 2021

Lord Bonkers' Diary: "You should have stood down in more seats"

The sooner we get Lord Bonkers back into action the better, if you ask me. And when I read this entry I was hopeful of doing so.

"You should have stood down in more seats"

At the count I also met my old friends Freddie and Fiona, those ultimate Liberal Democrat insiders. They were full of their plans for a 'Progressive Alliance'. 

"All we need do," said the latter, "is change the Labour Party constitution, have all the parties agree a common manifesto and then get them to stand down wherever we think they should."

I reminisced that the Liberal Party had stood down in half the seats in the country in 1983 and a fat lot of good came from it. "The trouble with you old-fashioned Liberals," replied Freddie, "is that you lack ambition. You should have stood down in more seats."

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West. 1906-10.

