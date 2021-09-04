Saturday, September 04, 2021

Iranian commander who said the West deployed lizards as nuke spies dies from Covid-19

 Our Headline of the Day Award goes across the pond. Congratulations to the New York Times.

The consensus on Twitter was that you only had to throw in an alpaca and this would be 2021 in a nutshell.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)