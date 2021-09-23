Thursday, September 23, 2021

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Mounted elves and vegans

This is more like it! The old boy has clearly stumbled upon the Chesham and Amersham by-election and staged a decisive intervention.

It's a pity about that faux pas with Ed Davey, but at least we know who to thank for that much-demolished representation of the Blue Wall.


Mounted elves and vegans

Naturally, I took command of the nearest committee room and rallied the troops. I had no cavalry at my command, but was able to commandeer some bicycles and routed the Conservatives – I shall employ mounted elves and vegans at every by-election in future whatever the ALDC says.

I bade farewell to Elvis, who had to return to Rockingham Forest on urgent business, and hurried to the count. Who should I meet there but Ed Davey? “What are you doing with yourself  these days?” I asked, only to sense a certain froideur in his reply. 

Still, we had a chinwag and I suggested that, in the event of a Liberal Democrat victory, it might be a good idea to have himself photographed knocking down a wall of blue bricks with a hammer.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West. 1906-10.

Previously in Lord Bonkers' Diary
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)