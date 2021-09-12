Handel: The Trumpet Shall Sound

I have taken to using my phone to play my mother classical music while I am caring for her.
She loves The Messiah and I have long found that He Shall Feed His Flock makes me wish there was a God.
I don't get the same yearnings from The Trumpet Shall Sound, but it is a magnificent piece of music and Phillipe Sly is a mighty bass-baritone. I have also developed a love of the baroque trumpet from listening to Mark Bennett and Aksel Rykkvin.
As ever, Handel makes the most of the words he was given:
Behold, I tell you a mystery; we shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet.The trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.
For this corruptible must put on incorruption and this mortal must put on immortality.
