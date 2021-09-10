Peter Cook was realistic about what satire can achieve

Satire is everywhere. I've been known to write it myself. But what does it achieve?
Peter Cook, the godfather of the satire boom of the Sixties, was a realist on this question.
He once said his own Establishment Club had been inspired by "those wonderful Berlin cabarets which did so much to stop the rise of Hitler and prevent the outbreak of the second world war".
And the most notable achievement of 30 years of Have I Got News For You has been to help make Boris Johnson prime minister.
