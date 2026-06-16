Three Lions but no St George's flag

I went for a walk across the town after lunch today and saw this Three Lions flag. What I didn't see was any St George's flags.
Twenty years ago, I was in Shropshire during the 2006 World Cup and I can remember St George's flags in the upstairs windows of houses in some very leafy streets in Shrewbury. I expect the children of the house demanded them for their bedroom windows. This year in Market Harborough, there's nothing.
It looks as though the far right has put us off our national flag by making it a symbol their thuggish politics. They couldn't be more unpatriotic if they tried.
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