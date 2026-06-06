Remembering Liz Truss and her dogs that barked at drones

A news story on the Shropshire Live website has put me in mind of one of Liz Truss's early triumphs in the House of Commons.
That story begins:
Police are reminding the public that drones are forbidden in the airspace over HMP Stoke Heath and surrounding villages.
The prison is a men’s prison and young offender institution on the outskirts of Market Drayton, and there are currently robust plans in place to respond to sightings of drones and any suspicious activity near to the prison.
Drones are often used to drop illegal contraband into prisons, contributing to issues within the facility and Organised Crime Groups outside.
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