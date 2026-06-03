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Wednesday, June 03, 2026
Spencer Davis Group: Watch Your Step
The closing track of the Spencer Davis Group's second album, which was imaginatively titled The Second Album. It was Bobby Parker, a Black American artist, who wrote and first performed this song.
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