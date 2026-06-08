Lib Dem energy guarantee would cut prices for all households

Under the scheme every household would receive an "Essential Energy Allowance", which would provide "enough to get by" and be charged at a discounted price.
There would be an extra allowance for families with more children.
Households that need more help, such as those on the lowest incomes, or with extra needs such as charging an electric wheelchair or a home ventilator, would receive a "discount on all their energy".
Cooper said her party estimated it would mean a saving of £100 a year on average for every household, with the poorest 20 per cent of families saving an average of £140 a year. Those in the most need would see the biggest benefits.
She said the plan would lead to longer-term savings for the state as the cost to the NHS alone of dealing with the consequences of people living in cold and draughty houses was £1bn a year.
It would be funded by the Liberal Democrats ordering the energy regulator Ofgem to "claw back" an estimated £5bn in extra profits they believe energy firms will make by 2028.
Cooper said domestic energy suppliers "operate as total monopolies" and her party believed the regulator should "force energy companies to pay back" what she said were windfall profits and not the product of investments they had made.
The Liberal Democrats also want families on low incomes to be able to insulate their home and install heat pumps for free.
They want to remove green levies on household energy bills and instead have a targeted windfall tax on banks, and to "break the link" between electricity and gas prices and invest in more renewable generation.
The party says these measures together with the new "Energy Guarantee" could save £900 a year from average bills by 2035.
You can watch and read the announcement on the party website, but I have a feeling that a few bullet points and a short interview with Daisy recorded on someone's phone would be of more use to activists.
Still, it's all good stuff and I'm pleased to see a bit of Liberal populism – consumers vs Big Energy – being promoted.
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