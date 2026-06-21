The Jimi Hendrix Experience: Fire

Fire was included on The Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 album Are You Experienced. Under the title Let Me Light Your Fire, it was released as a single in 1970.
Wikipedia, citing Harry Shapiro's book Jimi Hendrix: Electric Gypsy, tells the story behind it:
Despite its sexual overtones, the song had an innocuous origin. Noel Redding, bass player for the Experience, invited Hendrix to his mother's house on a cold New Year's Eve in Folkestone, England, after a performance.
Hendrix asked Noel's mother if he could stand next to her fireplace to warm himself. She agreed, but her German Shepherd was in the way, so Hendrix let out with, "Aw, move over, Rover, and let Jimi take over."
There's a book to be written about the mothers of rock stars.
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