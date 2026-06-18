The Major Oak is dead and Phil Harding has discovered another ancient site near Stonehenge

Forget Sycamore Gap: this is real tragedy. The Major Oak in Sherwood Forest is dead.
The Guardian reports:
The Major oak, one of Europe’s oldest, largest and most celebrated ancient trees, has died.
The huge tree, which has grown in Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire, England, for at least 1,000 years, failed to produce any leaves this year, after becoming stressed by a series of hot, dry summers.
Thousands of visitors admire the oak each year, with its great age, enormous 11-metre girth and 28-metre canopy inspiring a forest of folklore. Although the oak would not have been hollow in Robin Hood’s day, it was said to have provided a sanctuary for the outlaw and his gang when fleeing the tyrannical Sheriff of Nottingham.
Of course it did.
The paper's report blames the tree's demise on climate change and "well-intentioned historical interventions":
Experts believe that the props that continued to support the tree’s mighty limbs also placed it under strain. Left alone, ancient oaks shed their limbs and “grow down”, retreating into their trunk and thereby requiring less water and nutrients as they age.
There's more on Sherwood Forest and the Major Oak in my post about an old travelogue.
Now the good news. A team of archaeologists led by the mighty Phil Harding has discovered an ancient site close to and even older than Stonehenge.
Harding told the Salisbury Journal:
"In a few days’ time, Stonehenge will be filled with people celebrating midsummer solstice.
"But what few will realise is that 5,000 years ago on a nearby hillside overlooking modern day Bulford, people were doing the exact same thing – revering and celebrating the sunrise on midsummer’s day.
"This discovery is probably one of the greatest finds of my career and what makes it so important is just how early it is.
"Up till now, our knowledge of this ancient feat of astronomy was based on Stonehenge and other monuments of a similar period, but what we’ve discovered at Bulford is 500 years earlier than the famous stones we know so well.
"It makes me incredibly proud to be an archaeologist."
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