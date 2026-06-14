"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, June 14, 2026
No, Leave didn't win the Brexit referendum because of Northern working class voters
There are so many myths, and so much snobbery, surrounding the result of the 2016 referendum that I've a good mind to post this every week.
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