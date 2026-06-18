Joseph Wright of Derby: From the Shadows exhibition comes home

It's now being shown at Derby Museum and Art Gallery and will run there until 1 November.
Its billing on the Derby Museums website says:
Wright of Derby: From the Shadows is the first major exhibition dedicated to the British artist's 'candlelight' paintings. Join us as we celebrate and look again at his most admired works.
Illuminated faces gather around a variety of objects, from classical sculptures and scientific instruments to bones, bladders and animals. Through his unflinching scenes of people watching, Wright of Derby proposes moral questions about acts of looking. The strong light and deep shadows create drama, reminding us of great painters from earlier centuries like Caravaggio.
Challenging the traditionally held view of Wright of Derby as a figurehead of the Enlightenment, this exhibition contributes to the ongoing re-evaluation of the artist, portraying him not merely as a 'painter of light'. More than virtuoso scenes of dramatic light and shade, Wright of Derby used the night-time to explore deeper and more sombre themes, including death, melancholy, morality, scepticism and the sublime.
With over twenty works, including paintings, mezzotints, works on paper and objects, the exhibition explores both Wright of Derby’s artistic practice and the historic context of scientific and artistic development in which they were made.
Watch, along with the people he paints, as his scenes of spectacle and wonder unfold.
Wright of Derby: From the Shadows can be seen without charge at Derby Museum and Art Gallery, and you can also enjoy the large collection of his paintings that is always on show there.
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