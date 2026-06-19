Cameron Thomas was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault

Further information about the arrest of the Liberal Democrat MP Cameron Thomas have emerged today.
BBC News quotes a statement from Gloucestershire Police:
"On Wednesday, a man in his 40s from Tewkesbury was arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.
"The man was interviewed by officers before later being released on police bail."
That report also quotes a spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats:
"Cameron Thomas MP has had the party whip suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation.
"Allegations of this nature are extremely serious, and it is important that the police are able to investigate properly.
"We are unable to comment further while the police investigation is ongoing."
Thomas has been the MP for Tewkesbury since the 2024 general election.
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