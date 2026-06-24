"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: The Night
This wonderfully dramatic single failed to make an impact here in 1972 and wasn't released as a single at all in the US.
But by 1975 it had become a Northern Soul classic and made 7 in the UK singles chart when it was re-released.
No comments:
Post a Comment