Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons: The Night

This  wonderfully dramatic single failed to make an impact here in 1972 and wasn't released as a single at all in the US.

But by 1975 it had become a Northern Soul classic and made 7 in the UK singles chart when it was re-released.

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