Lib Dem billboards attack Farage’s £5m "reward for Brexit"

The Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey launched a nationwide billboard campaign to mark the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum. The campaign highlights how ordinary families across the UK are facing skyrocketing household bills in the aftermath of Brexit, all while taxpayers face a £90 billion hit every year.
Speaking at a rally held in front of one of the billboards in London, Davey said:
"After ten years of the Conservatives’ Brexit experiment, the British public have had enough. We are the ones who have had to pay for their lies.
"Nigel Farage pocketed a £5 million 'reward' for the damage he’s caused, while the rest of us are paying for it dearly. When he promised we would be better off, he clearly only meant himself.
"We are taking over billboards across the UK today to say enough is enough.
“Our message to Andy Burnham and the rest of Labour is clear: drop the damaging red lines on Europe, and drop them now. It’s time to end the chaos and fix our broken relationship with Europe.”
In view of Lib Dem angst about targetting, would be interested to know how 'nationwide' the campaign is. Any in Clacton? Is this an attempt to whip up the already converted and hold existing seats, or to persuade the wider nation, and which bits? Just wondering. Not saying either is the wrong option, but the reasoning would be interesting.ReplyDelete
A lot of such political "campaigns" consist of precisely one poster, which is unveiled to journalists to get a story in the papers. But the Lib Dem press release on this one promises "a billboard campaign across the UK". As you say, it would be interesting to know exactly where it is being put up.Delete