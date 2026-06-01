John Rogers wanders the City of London’s passages and alleyways

I sometimes wonder if one of the reasons the "London isn't safe" propaganda has gained such a hold is that the city has changed so much in recent decades. I hardly recognise the skyline from the days when I worked there in the 1980s.
But maybe London has always been like that. Go back another 40 years from when I knew it well and you would find a very different cityscape of bombsites and ruins.
Still, a lot of "the old London" remains. In fact, I was surprised how much of it John Rogers found on this walk.
Here's his YouTube blurb.
Join me on a fascinating London walk through the City of London's narrow alleyways, passages and lanes, where many secrets of its past are revealed.
We explore the rich London history, discovering historical plaques that mark sites like the Worshipful Company of Masons and Jonathan's Coffee House, a pivotal location for early stock market activity.
This journey into hidden London offers unique facts about the city's enduring legacy from Roman London through Tudor London to the modern day.
John Rogers has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
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