Liberal Democrat MP suspended from party after arrest

From the Guardian website this evening:
A Liberal Democrat MP has had the whip suspended pending the outcome of a police investigation, a party spokesperson said.
Cameron Thomas was arrested by Gloucestershire police on Wednesday night, it is understood. His office has been contacted for comment.
A Lib Dem spokesperson said the party was unable to comment further while an “investigation is ongoing”.
Thomas’s party membership is also understood to have been suspended.
The former RAF officer has served as MP for Tewkesbury since the 2024 general election.
This is credited to the Press Association and appears to be all the information that is publicly available at present.
Later. The Guardian has added to its story, but none of the new material appears relevant to his arrest.
No comments:
Post a Comment