Labour and the Liberals in 1924 and today

In the course of his article, Petrie cast light on the relation between Labour and the Liberals – in 1924 and even, to an extent, today:
Rather than seeking to implement a distinctive socialist programme, then, the Labour cabinet had two main ambitions in 1924. The first was to cement the party's position as the progressive alternative to the Conservatives and to prevent a Liberal revival.
It’s striking, given Labour's ideological debt to Liberalism, how visceral the dislike of the Liberal Party was among its senior figures. One reason for Labour’s emergence had been the unwillingness of local Liberal associations to accept working-class parliamentary candidates; in addition, Liberal MPs had tended to see their Labour counterparts as subordinate elements in the prewar Liberal coalition: useful, but not equal.
The result was that Labour MPs felt, often justifiably, that the Liberals were unbearable snobs; and, in the case of Lloyd George and his followers, corrupt, dishonest hypocrites.
As Torrance remarks, MacDonald thought he "could get on with the Tories": while there might be disagreements over policy, they ‘were gentlemen’; the Liberals, however, "were cads". There was also a sharp awareness that Labour and the Liberals were, in effect, competing for a single vacancy: if Labour was to have a long-term future as a governing party, the goal had to be, as Clark argues, "to destroy" the Liberals.
That point about competing for a single vacancy explains a paradox about the Liberals and Liberal Democrats. Liberal in the West Country often sound rather right wing to the rest of the party, yet they and the Conservative Party are at each other's throats there. Equally, Northern urban Liberals sound left wing, but hate the Labour Party.
And Labour's second attitude in 1924 reminds me of that of many Labourites and Liberals over my political lifetime:
The second objective was to repudiate the accusation, voiced most bluntly by Winston Churchill in 1920 when he was still a Liberal, that Labour wasn’t fit to govern. This explains the composition of the cabinet, and Labour ministers' willingness to appear in court dress, despite the unease this provoked on the political left. It is also the reason some of the party’s most prominent policies were discarded as soon as it became clear that Labour could form a government.
The proposed wealth tax, the capital levy, was dumped: Snowden called it "an electoral millstone". Scottish home rule, a cause inherited from Radical Liberalism, was also abandoned. When, in May 1924, George Buchanan, the ILP MP for Glasgow Gorbals, introduced a Private Members’ Bill on the issue, it was talked out by Conservative backbenchers.
Buchanan, backed by his fellow Clydesiders, pleaded with MacDonald to grant additional parliamentary time, but MacDonald, who was Scottish and had been a supporter of home rule, refused. Torrance, who makes excellent use of material from the Royal Archives, reveals that MacDonald, in his updates to George V, was happy to criticise, and even ridicule, the advocates of home rule.
Which suggests that the monarch had more political nous than his prime minister, as George V is widely reported to have said to MacDonald:
"What fools we were not to listen to Gladstone on Ireland!"
Ramsay Macdonald had good reason to hate the Liberals. Though he is forgotten nowadays, Gordon Hewart (who became Lord Chief Justice in Lloyd George's last dodgy act as PM) was one of the most prominent Liberal parliamentarians. He owed his election to Macdonald's assistance in the Leicester byelection. But, as F E Smith observed, “Lord Hewart has steered his way so smoothly and so dexterously amid the shoals and perils of forensic and political life that it is doubtful whether he possesses two ill-wishers in England. I think it possible that he possesses one; for he drove the present Prime Minister from a Leicester constituency in a speech of vitriolic and merciless polish. And the great are not always placable.” What had aroused Hewart's ire had been Macdonald's opposition to the Great War. [Cue for gratuitous plug for my own book, I suppose]ReplyDelete
There's confusing. A Liberal in favour of War, and a Labour leader against it.