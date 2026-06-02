Two snorts and a smile: A new study of James Bryce reviewed

First snort (I have a dark sense of humour):
His schoolmaster father, a devoted geologist and botanist, taught him to observe the beauties of the natural world, believing that revelation and natural science were God’s complementary ways of communicating his love for mankind. He was killed in a rockfall while exploring above Loch Ness.
Second snort (some seats always have generated more casework):
He found the workload as MP for Tower Hamlets unmanageable, and escaped to a smaller constituency, Aberdeen South, in 1885.
The smile (I've always had a weakness for donnish humour):
Bryce’s book offered a comprehensive analysis of American political institutions, including state legislatures and political parties, and was founded on much reading and many interviews with Americans (Stefan Collini once suggested that his "genius largely consisted in an infinite capacity for taking trains.")
This is a good opportunity to recommend again Parry's recent short book Liberalism, which I reviewed for Liberator last year.
He argues that we should not see thinkers like T.H. Green and L.T. Hobhouse as staking out a new path, which the Liberal Party then followed. Rather, they were attempting to systematise and justify what Liberal politicians and journalists were already doing and saying.
No comments:
Post a Comment