Friday, June 12, 2026

District council backs a parish council for Market Harborough


An extraordinary meeting of Harborough District Council has voted unanimously in favour of a parish council for Market Harborough, reports BBC News.

This vote, which took place on Monday, followed a public poll in which 86 per cent of those who voted supported the establishment of a new council. I was one of them.

The BBC report makes great play of the fact that only 24 per cent of those eligible cast a vote, but I wonder if this is such a bad figure for such a poll.

Given the possibility that Market Harborough will be governed from Glenfield in future – it would be Nottingham if Labour had its way – the existence of a forum where the town to debate and decide what it needs is vital.

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1 comment:

  1. Anonymous12 June, 2026 23:45

    The turnout was actually quite impressive given how little publicity the poll was given. It was almost as if HDC wanted a low turnout.....

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