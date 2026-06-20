Petula Clark remembers making Trouble at Townsend

One of Petula Clark's early films in her child star days was Trouble at Townsend, which was based on a short story by this blog's hero Malcolm Saville.
In her memoirs Is That You, Petula? she briefly remembers making the film:
Rather less glamorously, around the same time I made an educational film for children called Trouble at Townsend. It was about a city boy and girl going to the countryside and having adventures. The little boy in the film with me put on weight and got too plump for his costume. We filmed some of it on a farm, and I got chased and butted by a goat.
Many years ago, I wrote a press release for the Malcolm Saville and as a result...
Bored longstanding reader: ...Petula Clark rang you. We all know the story.
No comments:
Post a Comment