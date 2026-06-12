Bobby Charlton and Arnie Sidebottom at Stamford Bridge

Bobby Charlton played his last game for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on 2 April 1973. Thanks to a rather flukey goal from Peter Osgood, Chelsea won 1-0.
You can see brief highlights and Charlton's exit in the video below, but first take a look at the photo above. Who is the United player looking on as Charlton plays the ball?
It's Arnie Sidebottom, who was to play one cricket test for England 12 years later. His son Ryan played many more.
Arnie Sidebottom, a centre back, played 16 games for United before joining Huddersfield Town and then Halifax Town.
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