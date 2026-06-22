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Monday, June 22, 2026
Concerns over therapy ferrets used to kill rats at UK’s largest children’s prison
The Guardian wins our coveted Headline of the Day Award, but it took a concerted effort to convince the judges that the story beneath it is true.
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