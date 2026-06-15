The notorious gender-fluid London gang boss of the Sixties gets a mention in a post from last year on the Herstmonceux Castle website.
BBC’s Fake or Fortune here at the Castle
On Monday, 21st July, viewers were treated to a fascinating episode of Fake or Fortune, much of which was filmed here at Herstmonceux Castle.
We thought Dylan and Claire acquitted themselves brilliantly on camera in the garden and amongst the archives.
The episode provided insights into a painting, seemingly by Winston Churchill, of his wife Clementine, as they were staying at Hertsmonceux Castle together with his mother and Violent Bonham Carter, as guests of Claude Lowther, in the summer of 1916.
I mentioned this to Lord Bonkers. He said that if Violent says a painting is kosher, it's prudent to agree with him.
Assuredly milord Bonkers has a whole galley of genuine Old Masters, not painted or obtained by his ‘Orphans’.ReplyDelete
He's particularly fond of van Mierlo's "Sunset over Bonkers Hall".Delete