Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War opens on 1 July

From the Dartmouth Films website:
Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War is a true story. Eric Ravilious is as compelling and enigmatic as his art. Set against the dramatic wartime locations that inspire him, Margy Kinmonth’s film brings to life this brilliant but still grossly undervalued British artist. Caught in the crossfire of war 80 years ago, Ravilious’s legacy largely sank without trace, until now.
Made with the blessing of the Ravilious Estate, this first full length feature documentary about Ravilious unfolds in his own words, through previously unseen private correspondence and rare archive film.
Shot entirely on location in the UK, Portugal and Ireland, the film features Ai Weiwei, Alan Bennett, Grayson Perry, Robert Macfarlane with Freddie Fox, Tamsin Greig and many more.
The same page will give you an impressive list of cinemas that are showing the film from 1 July, including the Phoenix in Leicester.
No comments:
Post a Comment