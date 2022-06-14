Frank Lampard: "The most accomplished Latinist to play for England since C.B. Fry"

Although the class profile of football supporters has changed a lot since the 1960s, the team itself seems as resolutely working-class as it ever was - there was no space in the squad for the genuinely posh Patrick Bamford of Leeds United (of the JCB digger dynasty), a public school footballer in the mould of Frank Lampard - whose A* in Latin GCSE probably made him the most accomplished Latinist to play for England since C.B. Fry.
Dan Jackson in a piece on the backgrounds of England's Euro 2020 squad:
Patrick Bamford has repeatedly denied being a member of the Bamfords that own JCB, though having been to Nottingham High School he is fluent in conversational French.
Michael Dawson, product of the same Nottingham Forest academy, has a GCSE in Pottery, which earned him the nickname 'Professor' amongst his centre back colleagues.
