The Tories have hidden their Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidate from the media and voters

At 10.15am she arrives at HQ with her sidekick, local Tory chairman Gillian Evans.
As she enters the reception area, I follow her in. Immediately after identifying myself Ms Evans whisks her charge away to the back of the office.
Two burly volunteers then block my path to her and tell me to leave, suggesting I get in touch with the press office to request an interview, something I have done on countless occasions over the past week.
I ask to put just a couple of questions to Ms Hurford.
"This is private property, please leave," says one of the Tory enforcers.
No, David Parsley from the i isn't getting much joy from his attempts to talk to the Conservative candidate in tomorrow's Tiverton and Honiton by-election candidate.
He tried staking out the Tory HQ because she ducks all attempts to talk to her after public debates and has not invited journalists to join her on a canvassing session.
According to Parsley, Helen Hurford isn't that keen on talking to voters either:
Over the past three weeks I have spoken to hundreds of local residents in dozens of towns and villages across this traditionally true-blue seat. Not one of them has seen the Conservative candidate on their street, let alone knock on their door.
Many have seen the other candidates, especially Ms Hurford’s main rival, the Liberal Democrats’ Richard Foord.
I wish Richard all the best for tomorrow.
No comments:
Post a Comment