If Labour carry on like this they will lose the next election

'Were we better off in the single market than we are now?'— LBC (@LBC) June 7, 2022
'How would you resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol?'
Andrew Marr challenges Labour Shadow Home Secretary @YvetteCooperMP.@AndrewMarr9 pic.twitter.com/Vofm0Pjy2u
Yvette Cooper is about the sharpest politician on the Labour front bench. I'm sure the Conservatives would fear her more as Labour leader than they fear Keir Starmer.
Yet her performance here is pitiful.
Marr's questions were perfectly fair and wholly predictable - Labour has had six years to sort out its response to the referendum result - yet Cooper had nothing useful to say in reply to them.
Come the next election, if they can't do better than this Labour will lose and deserve to lose.
Labour's moderate, sensible shadow cabinet should remember why Jeremy Corbyn won the Labour leadership. It was because the moderate, sensible candidates arrayed against him barely had an interesting sentence to say between them.
And they should remember how ineffective the moderate, sensible Remain campaign was too.
It's easy for those of us who oppose them to work ourselves up into a state where we believe the Tories' wickedness is bound to see them swept from power, but moral indignation will not be enough to win the next general election. Opposition parties will need to be able to answer uncomfortable questions too.
1 comment:
What a load of disingenuous waffle. Ms Cooper had absolutely no clue about what to do at all.
Post a Comment