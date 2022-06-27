Harborough District Council bars members from seeing report on controversial property deal

There's a strange affair going on here in Market Harborough.
As the Leicester Mercury explains:
A council which spent three times as much as it should on a bungalow has been called 'undemocratic' for not allowing councillors to read a report explaining why.
Harborough District Council came under fire last year over a decision to buy a bungalow, in Granville Street, Market Harborough, for £920,000 when property website Zoopla had it valued at an estimated £303,000.
The council said at the time the purchase was to enable an affordable housing development in the area at nearby Naseby Square. An internal audit into the Naseby Square scheme has now been completed but the council is refusing to share the findings with the majority of its elected representatives.
There's more detail in the report, but the reason for this degree of secrecy remains obscure.
This one will run and run, I think.
