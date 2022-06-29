The life and death of Sheffield Victoria

Opened in 1851, Sheffield Victoria was the city's first major railway station. It closed to passengers in 1970.
For some years after that - and I did this journey myself - trains from the remaining Sheffield station to Penistone would run through the derelict Victoria. (These days they take a different route via Barnsley.)
And for one glorious weekend in 1973 Victoria reopened as the remaining station was closed to allow the commissioning of the new Sheffield power signalling box.
