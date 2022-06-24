In defence of the Lib Dems' door

Here are Ed Davey and Richard Foord, the newly elected Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, showing Boris Johnson the door.
I've seen a lot of criticism of this stunt on Twitter today: it is "cringe"; would you believe someone thought this was a good idea? That sort of thing.
But it has worked. The video above come from Sky News and there's a similar one on the BBC News site.
For a while this afternoon a photo of our door led the Guardian's online coverage of yesterday's by-elections.
But then what was their alternative? A couple of people few would recognise looking happy? A couple more such people looking unhappy?
There's only so many pictures of people holding orange diamonds that anyone can stand.
We have learnt that the media need engaging images and that if you help them get those images then you have more chance of getting coverage, even favourable coverage.
One thing that struck me during the EU referendum was how much better the Leave campaign was at staging events and stunts that appealed to the media. All we had to offer was George Osborne threatening to put your taxes up.
And when the Remain campaign finally woke up - sadly this was just after the referendum had taken place - we were still poor at providing the media with good images and footage.
What we gave them was lots and lots of people marching. And when they failed to screen much footage of that marching, we yelled about their bias rather than ask ourselves what we could do that might appeal to them more.
Now we do provide the media with good images. So much so that the media have come to look for them.
What stunt the Lib Dems will put on becomes a live question to them in the last days of the campaign if it looks like we're going to win.
And if there is a slight cheesiness to what we offer, that is part of its appeal. These post-victory stunts have become the Lib Dems' Eurovision.
When can we have a stunt re Johnsons hiding in the fridge!? I note he does seem to be conveniently 'out of the country' when problems arise ,cue Rwanda.
I think he will soon wish he was back in Britain, but how many people would get the fridge reference?
I've written to Head Office with various suggestions for celebratory stunts involving falconry, pyrotechnics and heavily-modded hovercraft.
I got a lovely handwritten note back from Ed Davey, "I can see you're a friend of freedom Matt. We're all friends of freedom here, however unlike you I believe in a freedom we can trust."
This goes a long way to explaining why none of the stunts have involved power tools or the mixing of potassium with water yet.
