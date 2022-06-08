Wednesday, June 08, 2022

Lord Bonkers' Diary: "No one reads political books any more"

They always appear together and they have a different job every time we meet them. You know who Freddie and Fiona have become? 

Julian and Sandy, that's who.


"No one reads political books any more"

To London for a meeting with my publishers; inevitably, I find that Freddie and Fiona now work there. I show them the manuscript about my travels around Britain – the Elves of Rockingham Forest, Chesham and Amersham, my time in the zoo and my finding refuge at Camley Street. 

"No one reads political books any more," says Freddie. "But," continues Fiona, "we think magic realism is due for a revival, so we’d like your book to lead our autumn fiction list."

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.


Earlier this week
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)