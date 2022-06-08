Lord Bonkers' Diary: "No one reads political books any more"

"No one reads political books any more"
To London for a meeting with my publishers; inevitably, I find that Freddie and Fiona now work there. I show them the manuscript about my travels around Britain – the Elves of Rockingham Forest, Chesham and Amersham, my time in the zoo and my finding refuge at Camley Street.
"No one reads political books any more," says Freddie. "But," continues Fiona, "we think magic realism is due for a revival, so we’d like your book to lead our autumn fiction list."
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
